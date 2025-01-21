← Company Directory
Fynd
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Fynd Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region package at Fynd totals ₹2.45M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fynd's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Fynd
Software Engineer
Mumbai, MH, India
Total per year
₹2.45M
Level
SDE2
Base
₹2.45M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Fynd?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Fynd in Mumbai Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,211,896. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fynd for the Backend Software Engineer role in Mumbai Metropolitan Region is ₹2,446,229.

