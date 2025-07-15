Software Engineer compensation in India at Fynd ranges from ₹1.94M per year for SDE 1 to ₹4.72M per year for Lead. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.03M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fynd's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SDE 1
₹1.94M
₹1.91M
₹0
₹30.6K
SDE 2
₹3.12M
₹3.03M
₹0
₹90.4K
SDE 3
₹4.72M
₹4.49M
₹0
₹226K
Engineering Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
