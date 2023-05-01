← Company Directory
Funnel Leasing
Funnel Leasing Salaries

Funnel Leasing's salary ranges from $124,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $333,200 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Funnel Leasing. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Management Consultant
$134K
Product Manager
$164K
Sales
$126K

Software Engineer
Median $124K
Software Engineering Manager
$333K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Funnel Leasing is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $333,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Funnel Leasing is $134,325.

