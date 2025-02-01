← Company Directory
Fundbox
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Fundbox Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Israel package at Fundbox totals ₪549K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fundbox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Fundbox
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per year
₪549K
Level
Senior
Base
₪509K
Stock (/yr)
₪40.4K
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Fundbox?

₪590K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₪111K+ (sometimes ₪1.11M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Fundbox in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪662,830. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fundbox for the Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪509,850.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fundbox

Related Companies

  • Wolters Kluwer
  • AffiniPay
  • BlueVine
  • Braintree
  • Avaloq
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources