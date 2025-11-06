Company Directory
FundApps
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater London Area

FundApps Software Engineer Salaries in Greater London Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area package at FundApps totals £71.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FundApps's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
FundApps
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£71.6K
Level
L2
Base
£71.6K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at FundApps?
Block logo
+£43.9K
Robinhood logo
+£67.4K
Stripe logo
+£15.1K
Datadog logo
+£26.5K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at FundApps in Greater London Area sits at a yearly total compensation of £111,306. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FundApps for the Software Engineer role in Greater London Area is £74,345.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for FundApps

Related Companies

  • Starling Bank
  • QuantumBlack
  • Benevity
  • Equal Experts
  • Orion Innovation
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources