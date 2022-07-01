← Company Directory
Fund That Flip
Fund That Flip Salaries

Fund That Flip's salary ranges from $103,000 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $150,750 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fund That Flip. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
Median $103K
Software Engineer
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fund That Flip is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fund That Flip is $126,875.

