Funcom
    Funcom was founded in 1993. We were there in the early nineties, guns for hire making games for the big studios to fund our own crazy ideas. We were there in the early days of the massively multiplayer online games, breaking new ground and pioneering features and business models that are commonplace today.We’ve gone from making pixel platformers on the SEGA Genesis to developing cutting-edge, cross-platform online games and massive open world sandboxes for PC and consoles.We’ve made over 25 games, from Casper on the original PlayStation to NBA Hang Time on the SNES to more recent titles such as Conan Exiles, The Longest Journey, and Secret World Legends. We’ve won numerous awards and we’ve celebrated success. We’ve also endured failure and through the years we’ve adapted to the many tectonic changes that have altered the gaming industry forever.

    http://www.funcom.com
    Website
    1993
    Year Founded
    240
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

