FullStory
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Atlanta Area

FullStory Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Atlanta Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Atlanta Area at FullStory ranges from $173K per year for Level 20 to $236K per year for Level 30. The median yearly compensation in Atlanta Area package totals $220K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FullStory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Level 20
(Entry Level)
$173K
$168K
$0
$5K
Level 30
$236K
$194K
$36K
$6.3K
Level 40
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Level 50
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At FullStory, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at FullStory in Atlanta Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $290,749. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FullStory for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Atlanta Area is $173,000.

