Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Fullscript ranges from CA$116K per year for L2 to CA$176K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$134K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fullscript's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/24/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- L2 Software Engineer II CA$116K CA$116K CA$0 CA$0 L3 Senior Software Engineer CA$157K CA$150K CA$6.7K CA$0 L4 Staff Software Engineer CA$123K CA$118K CA$2.1K CA$2.6K View 2 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

