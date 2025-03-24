Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Fullscript ranges from CA$116K per year for L2 to CA$176K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$134K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fullscript's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/24/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
CA$116K
CA$116K
CA$0
CA$0
L3
CA$157K
CA$150K
CA$6.7K
CA$0
L4
CA$123K
CA$118K
CA$2.1K
CA$2.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title