Fullscript
  Salaries
  Product Designer

  All Product Designer Salaries

Fullscript Product Designer Salaries

Product Designer compensation in Canada at Fullscript totals CA$112K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$101K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fullscript's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/24/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Product Designer I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
Product Designer II
CA$112K
CA$102K
CA$10.2K
CA$0
L3
Senior Product Designer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L4
Staff Product Designer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Fullscript in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$171,722. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fullscript for the Product Designer role in Canada is CA$101,556.

Other Resources