Full House Resorts owns and operates casinos and hospitality facilities in the US, including the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Mississippi, Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Colorado, Rising Star Casino Resort in Indiana, Stockman's Casino in Nevada, and the Grand Lodge Casino in Nevada. The company also offers dining and entertainment options, as well as RV parks and golf courses. Full House Resorts was founded in 1987 and is based in Las Vegas.