Fulcrum Therapeutics
    Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products for genetically defined diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include losmapimod for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and FTX-6058 for sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies. The company is also discovering drug targets for rare neuromuscular, central nervous system, hematologic disorders, cardiomyopathies, and pulmonary diseases. Fulcrum has collaborations with Acceleron Pharma and MyoKardia. It was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    http://www.fulcrumtx.com
    2016
    104
    $10M-$50M
    Other Resources