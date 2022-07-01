← Company Directory
Fulcrum
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Fulcrum that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Our vision is to reduce the time, cost, and risk associated with data collection, workflow automation, and analytics by transforming the way our customers perform mobile business processes. Fulcrum's SaaS platform allows non-developers to rapidly build and deploy apps in minutes rather than days. The result is rapid time-to-value for customers, high-fidelity data collection and reporting, and a data-driven approach to process automation and performance optimization for mobile teams. Our customers rely on Fulcrum to ensure safety and quality, stay compliant, maintain and enhance existing infrastructure, and keep new infrastructure projects on-time and on-budget.

    http://www.fulcrumapp.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Fulcrum

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • Google
    • Pinterest
    • Intuit
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources