Our vision is to reduce the time, cost, and risk associated with data collection, workflow automation, and analytics by transforming the way our customers perform mobile business processes. Fulcrum's SaaS platform allows non-developers to rapidly build and deploy apps in minutes rather than days. The result is rapid time-to-value for customers, high-fidelity data collection and reporting, and a data-driven approach to process automation and performance optimization for mobile teams. Our customers rely on Fulcrum to ensure safety and quality, stay compliant, maintain and enhance existing infrastructure, and keep new infrastructure projects on-time and on-budget.