← Company Directory
Fujifilm
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Fujifilm Salaries

Fujifilm's salary ranges from $25,275 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Taiwan at the low-end to $180,900 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fujifilm. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Development
$176K
Marketing Operations
$82.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$87.8K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
58 49
Product Designer
$90.5K
Product Manager
$181K
Program Manager
$118K
Project Manager
$63.4K
Sales
$98K
Software Engineer
$25.3K
Solution Architect
$157K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fujifilm is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fujifilm is $94,225.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fujifilm

Related Companies

  • Kyocera
  • Novatek
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • Panasonic
  • Richemont
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources