FuelCell Energy
    • About

    FuelCell Energy designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. Its platforms range from 250 kW to 3.7 MW and generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services, project financing services, and technical services. It serves various markets, including utilities, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers, and more. FuelCell Energy operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland.

    http://www.fuelcellenergy.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    382
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

