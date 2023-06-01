← Company Directory
Fuel Tech
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Fuel Tech that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Fuel Tech provides air pollution reduction and control solutions, as well as boiler optimization and efficiency improvement services to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The former offers technologies to reduce NOx emissions in flue gas, while the latter provides programs to improve the efficiency and environmental status of combustion units. Fuel Tech was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois.

    http://www.ftek.com
    Website
    1987
    Year Founded
    73
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Fuel Tech

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Dropbox
    • Google
    • Apple
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources