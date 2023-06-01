Fuel Tech provides air pollution reduction and control solutions, as well as boiler optimization and efficiency improvement services to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The former offers technologies to reduce NOx emissions in flue gas, while the latter provides programs to improve the efficiency and environmental status of combustion units. Fuel Tech was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois.