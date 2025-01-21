← Company Directory
FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting Business Analyst Salaries

Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 65.3K - SGD 77.5K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 60.3KSGD 65.3KSGD 77.5KSGD 82.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at FTI Consulting?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at FTI Consulting in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 82,543. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FTI Consulting for the Business Analyst role in Singapore is SGD 60,292.

