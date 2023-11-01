← Company Directory
Frontier Car Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Frontier Car Group Salaries

Frontier Car Group's median salary is $159,248 for a Software Engineering Manager . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Frontier Car Group. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Frontier Car Group is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,248. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Frontier Car Group is $159,248.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Frontier Car Group

Related Companies

  • Uber
  • Coinbase
  • SoFi
  • Snap
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources