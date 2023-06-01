Lafaza is a company based in Madagascar and the USA that offers high-quality vanilla and spices to customers worldwide. They partner directly with Madagascar producer cooperatives using a sustainable direct trade model. Their products include vanilla beans, black pepper, cloves, Ceylon cinnamon, and pink peppercorns, most of which are Organic and/or Fair Trade certified. Lafaza is committed to sustainability and building capacity and environmental stewardship among rural grower communities. Their products are available for retail, foodservice, and bulk/manufacturing customers.