From The Field Trading
    Lafaza is a company based in Madagascar and the USA that offers high-quality vanilla and spices to customers worldwide. They partner directly with Madagascar producer cooperatives using a sustainable direct trade model. Their products include vanilla beans, black pepper, cloves, Ceylon cinnamon, and pink peppercorns, most of which are Organic and/or Fair Trade certified. Lafaza is committed to sustainability and building capacity and environmental stewardship among rural grower communities. Their products are available for retail, foodservice, and bulk/manufacturing customers.

    ftftrading.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources