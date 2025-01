Frndly TV is a live and on-demand TV streaming service that offers feel-good content at a low price of $6.99 per month. It is the first streaming service under $10 per month and is designed with the heart of America in mind. Frndly TV provides compelling content from popular networks like A&E, Hallmark Channel, The HISTORY Channel, and more. It is available on various devices and offers an affordable and user-friendly streaming experience.