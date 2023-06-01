← Company Directory
Fringe
    • About

    Fringe is a lifestyle benefits marketplace that offers personalized services to enhance employees' lives in personal and meaningful ways. These benefits reduce stress, give time back, spark joy, and impact families. Fringe benefits are self-selected by each employee and personalized to the individual. Employers can select the employees they'd like to enroll and allocate a monthly amount to each Fringe benefits account. Fringe benefits greatly impact employers' ability to attract and retain the best people while solidifying a culture of well-being, appreciation, and diversity.

    fringe.us
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

