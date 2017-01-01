Company Directory
Friedman + Huey Associates
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Friedman + Huey Associates that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Friedman+Huey Associates LLP, established in 1985, delivers comprehensive accounting services nationwide with the perfect balance: big-firm expertise, boutique-firm attention. Our seasoned CPAs and tax specialists collaborate closely with clients, enhancing their financial capabilities to achieve their goals. What distinguishes us is our commitment to exceptional service and meticulous attention to detail, all within a competitive fee structure tailored to your needs. When expertise meets responsiveness, your financial success follows.

    https://fhassoc.com
    Website
    1985
    Year Founded
    95
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Friedman + Huey Associates

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Microsoft
    • Databricks
    • DoorDash
    • Dropbox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources