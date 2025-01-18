← Company Directory
Freshworks
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • India

Freshworks Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in India

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Freshworks ranges from ₹1.03M per year for Software Engineer to ₹5.15M per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.61M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Freshworks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹1.03M
₹1.03M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Lead Software Engineer
₹5.15M
₹4.24M
₹912K
₹0
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 4 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

12%

YR 2

12%

YR 3

12%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Freshworks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 12% vests in the 2nd-year (1.00% monthly)

  • 12% vests in the 3rd-year (1.00% monthly)

  • 12% vests in the 4th-year (1.00% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Freshworks in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹9,452,827. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Freshworks for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in India is ₹4,184,338.

