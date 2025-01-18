← Company Directory
Freshworks
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Chennai Metropolitan Area

Freshworks Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Chennai Metropolitan Area

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Chennai Metropolitan Area at Freshworks ranges from ₹855K per year for Software Engineer to ₹3.86M per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Chennai Metropolitan Area package totals ₹2.74M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Freshworks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹855K
₹821K
₹0
₹34.3K
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.42M
₹2.22M
₹199K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹3.86M
₹3.35M
₹511K
₹0
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

12%

YR 2

12%

YR 3

12%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Freshworks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 12% vests in the 2nd-year (1.00% monthly)

  • 12% vests in the 3rd-year (1.00% monthly)

  • 12% vests in the 4th-year (1.00% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Freshworks in Chennai Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,334,107. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Freshworks for the Backend Software Engineer role in Chennai Metropolitan Area is ₹2,634,937.

