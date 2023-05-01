← Company Directory
Fresh Prep Foods
    Fresh Prep is a sustainable meal kit delivery service in Canada that considers its impact on people, the community, and the environment. They source quality local goods and deliver in reusable, recyclable, and compostable packaging. They offer 10 delicious meals per week, delivered to customers' doors in sustainable packaging, for as low as $10.99 per serving. All ingredients come pre-cut and pre-portioned, reducing cooking time. They also offer a menu of Add-ons including quick ready-to-eat meals, salads, healthy snacks, juices, and pantry staples. They cater to all diets and preferences, with 50% of their weekly menu being vegetarian or vegan, and customers can select gluten-aware and carb-conscious meals.

    freshprep.ca
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

