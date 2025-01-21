← Company Directory
Fresenius Medical Care
Fresenius Medical Care Hardware Engineer Salaries

The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in United States at Fresenius Medical Care ranges from $137K to $191K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fresenius Medical Care's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$149K - $180K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
$137K$149K$180K$191K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Fresenius Medical Care?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Fresenius Medical Care in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $191,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fresenius Medical Care for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $136,950.

