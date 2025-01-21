← Company Directory
Fresenius Kabi
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Fresenius Kabi Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in United States at Fresenius Kabi ranges from $50.5K to $73.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fresenius Kabi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$58K - $66.1K
Thailand
Common Range
Possible Range
$50.5K$58K$66.1K$73.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Mechanical Engineer submissions at Fresenius Kabi to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Fresenius Kabi?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Mechanical Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Fresenius Kabi in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $73,632. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fresenius Kabi for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $50,544.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fresenius Kabi

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Intuit
  • Snap
  • Netflix
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources