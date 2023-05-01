← Company Directory
FreeWire Technologies
FreeWire Technologies Salaries

FreeWire Technologies's salary ranges from $77,610 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $181,090 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Human Resources
$77.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$133K
Product Manager
$181K
Software Engineer
$181K
The highest paying role reported at FreeWire Technologies is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,090. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FreeWire Technologies is $156,780.

Other Resources