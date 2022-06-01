← Company Directory
Freese and Nichols
Freese and Nichols Salaries

Freese and Nichols's median salary is $71,858 for a Civil Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Freese and Nichols. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Civil Engineer
$71.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Freese and Nichols is Civil Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $71,858. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Freese and Nichols is $71,858.

