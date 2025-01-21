← Company Directory
Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Freeport-McMoRan ranges from $175K to $245K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Freeport-McMoRan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$190K - $220K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$175K$190K$220K$245K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Freeport-McMoRan?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Freeport-McMoRan in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $245,140. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Freeport-McMoRan for the Software Engineer role in United States is $175,100.

