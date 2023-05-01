← Company Directory
Freepoint Commodities
Freepoint Commodities Salaries

Freepoint Commodities's salary ranges from $154,225 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations in Switzerland at the low-end to $240,720 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Freepoint Commodities. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Operations
$154K
Data Scientist
$231K
Software Engineer
$241K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Freepoint Commodities is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $240,720. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Freepoint Commodities is $230,693.

