← Company Directory
Freedom Financial Network
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Freedom Financial Network Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Freedom Financial Network totals $160K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Freedom Financial Network's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Freedom Financial Network
Senior Software Engineer
Austin, TX
Total per year
$160K
Level
-
Base
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Freedom Financial Network?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Freedom Financial Network in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $235,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Freedom Financial Network for the Software Engineer role in United States is $152,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Freedom Financial Network

Related Companies

  • Figure
  • Point72
  • Akuna Capital
  • DRW
  • Chatham Financial
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources