← Company Directory
FREE NOW
Work Here? Claim Your Company

FREE NOW Salaries

FREE NOW's salary ranges from $47,040 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Germany at the low-end to $116,116 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FREE NOW. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $61.1K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $67.1K
Data Scientist
Median $76.7K
Business Operations Manager
$71.2K
Business Analyst
$47K
Data Analyst
$60.1K
Product Designer
$51.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$116K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FREE NOW is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $116,116. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FREE NOW is $64,122.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for FREE NOW

Related Companies

  • Capgemini
  • Bosch Global
  • QGenda
  • Celonis
  • ArborMetrix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources