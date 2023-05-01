Franklin Financial Services Corporation is a bank holding company that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, loans, investment and trust services, and operates twenty-two community banking offices in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton, and Huntingdon counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.