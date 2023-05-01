← Company Directory
Franklin Financial Services
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Franklin Financial Services that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Franklin Financial Services Corporation is a bank holding company that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, loans, investment and trust services, and operates twenty-two community banking offices in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton, and Huntingdon counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

    http://www.franklinfin.com
    Website
    1906
    Year Founded
    280
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Franklin Financial Services

    Related Companies

    • Square
    • Pinterest
    • Coinbase
    • Flipkart
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources