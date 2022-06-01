← Company Directory
Framestore
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Framestore that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Framestore brings extraordinary ideas to life in any space or screen through craft, imagination and technology. Offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Montréal, Chicago, Melbourne, Vancouver, and Mumbai. Current film projects include: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Detective Pikachu, Dumbo, Captain Marvel, Alita: Battle Angel and Mary Poppins Returns. We were the recent proud recipients of both the BAFTA and Academy Award for our VFX on Blade Runner 2049.Visit our website for current vacancies in film, advertising and content: https://www.framestore.com/careers

    https://framestore.com
    Website
    1986
    Year Founded
    3,000
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Framestore

    Related Companies

    • Trint
    • Cognism
    • Ciklum
    • PayU
    • Axel Springer SE
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources