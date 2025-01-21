← Company Directory
FPT
FPT Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Vietnam package at FPT totals ₫303.53M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FPT's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
FPT
Software Engineer
Hanoi, HN, Vietnam
Total per year
₫303.53M
Level
Junior
Base
₫303.53M
Stock (/yr)
₫0
Bonus
₫0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at FPT?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at FPT in Vietnam sits at a yearly total compensation of ₫820,798,413. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FPT for the Software Engineer role in Vietnam is ₫303,531,000.

Other Resources