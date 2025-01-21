← Company Directory
FPT
FPT Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in Bangladesh at FPT ranges from BDT 773K to BDT 1.08M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FPT's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

BDT 838K - BDT 1.02M
Vietnam
Common Range
Possible Range
BDT 773KBDT 838KBDT 1.02MBDT 1.08M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at FPT?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at FPT in Bangladesh sits at a yearly total compensation of BDT 1,080,512. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FPT for the Management Consultant role in Bangladesh is BDT 773,125.

