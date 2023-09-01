← Company Directory
FPL
FPL Salaries

FPL's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $160,800 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FPL. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $67.6K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$111K
Data Scientist
$64.7K

Information Technologist (IT)
$103K
Project Manager
$161K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FPL is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FPL is $103,480.

Other Resources