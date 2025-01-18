← Company Directory
FourKites
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

FourKites Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in India package at FourKites totals ₹2.16M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FourKites's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
FourKites
Software Engineer
Chennai, TN, India
Total per year
₹2.16M
Level
L2
Base
₹1.96M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹196K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at FourKites?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at FourKites in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,175,683. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FourKites for the Backend Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,155,603.

