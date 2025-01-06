← Company Directory
Four Seasons Hotel
Four Seasons Hotel Salaries

Four Seasons Hotel's salary ranges from $40,300 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Canada at the low-end to $104,520 for a Administrative Assistant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Four Seasons Hotel. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Accountant
$62.7K
Administrative Assistant
$105K
Customer Service
$40.3K

Data Science Manager
$85.5K
Product Designer
$43K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Four Seasons Hotel is Administrative Assistant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $104,520. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Four Seasons Hotel is $62,685.

