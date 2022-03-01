← Company Directory
Forward Salaries

Forward's salary ranges from $82,620 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $251,250 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Forward. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $186K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Operations
$82.6K
Business Analyst
$90.5K

Business Development
$83.3K
Customer Service
$124K
Marketing Operations
$104K
Product Manager
$251K
Program Manager
$186K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Forward, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Forward is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Forward is $114,425.

