FortyAU
FortyAU Salaries

FortyAU's salary ranges from $107,460 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $133,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FortyAU. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $133K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$107K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FortyAU is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $133,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FortyAU is $120,230.

