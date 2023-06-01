Fortress Brand is a NYC-based company that represents beauty, health, and wellness brands on online marketplaces. They have been in business for almost a decade and have 45 exclusive partnerships with well-known brands. Their core strengths are channel control, protecting brand integrity, and driving growth through online channels. They invest in technology, data, and international capabilities to stay on top of the rapidly changing market. They have been recognized as one of Inc.'s 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for two years in a row.