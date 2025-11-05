Software Engineering Manager compensation in Canada at Fortinet ranges from CA$275K per year for P3 to CA$396K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$281K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fortinet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P3
CA$275K
CA$202K
CA$52.7K
CA$20.6K
P4
CA$253K
CA$177K
CA$58K
CA$17.7K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)