Salaries

Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Canada

Fortinet Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Fortinet ranges from CA$102K per year for P1 to CA$141K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$113K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fortinet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus P1 Software Engineer 1 (Entry Level) CA$102K CA$89.9K CA$12.1K CA$0 P2 Software Engineer 2 CA$124K CA$98.4K CA$25.2K CA$0 P3 Senior Software Engineer CA$141K CA$116K CA$21.9K CA$3.2K P4 Staff Software Engineer CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- View 2 More Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.1K+ (sometimes CA$421K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Fortinet ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.