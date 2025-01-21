← Company Directory
Fortinet
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Networking Engineer

  • Canada

Fortinet Networking Engineer Salaries in Canada

Networking Engineer compensation in Canada at Fortinet ranges from CA$99.7K per year for P1 to CA$247K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$113K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fortinet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
CA$99.7K
CA$91.2K
CA$8.5K
CA$0
P2
Software Engineer 2
CA$122K
CA$110K
CA$12.4K
CA$0
P3
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P4
Staff Software Engineer
CA$247K
CA$176K
CA$58.7K
CA$12.4K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Networking Engineer at Fortinet in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$247,237. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fortinet for the Networking Engineer role in Canada is CA$113,126.

Other Resources