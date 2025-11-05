Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Fortinet ranges from $136K per year for P1 to $268K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $212K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fortinet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$136K
$111K
$20.7K
$5K
P2
$158K
$145K
$13.3K
$0
P3
$214K
$177K
$32.3K
$5K
P4
$252K
$197K
$46.9K
$7.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title