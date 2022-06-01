← Company Directory
Forter
Forter Salaries

Forter's salary ranges from $64,976 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Canada at the low-end to $300,900 for a Business Operations Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Forter. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Business Operations Manager
$301K
Data Analyst
$79.6K
Data Scientist
$129K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
Human Resources
$155K
Marketing
$65K
Product Manager
$204K
Recruiter
$136K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$72.3K
Software Engineer
$199K
Software Engineering Manager
$137K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Forter is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $300,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Forter is $136,493.

