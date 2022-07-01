← Company Directory
Fortem Technologies
Fortem Technologies Salaries

Fortem Technologies's salary ranges from $77,830 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in United Kingdom at the low-end to $99,500 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fortem Technologies. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Financial Analyst
$77.8K
Software Engineer
$99.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fortem Technologies is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fortem Technologies is $88,665.

