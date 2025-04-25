← Company Directory
Forma.ai
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Forma.ai Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Forma.ai totals CA$140K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Forma.ai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Forma.ai
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$140K
Level
Senior
Base
CA$140K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Forma.ai?

CA$222K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Forma.ai in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$197,070. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Forma.ai for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$133,449.

